Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ceragon Networks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.7739228037227 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.69. 113,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,633. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $210.17, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

