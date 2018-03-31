ChainLink (LINK) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, ChainLink has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainLink token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta, Gate.io and Mercatox. ChainLink has a market cap of $101.94 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00719021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014136 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00152962 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030981 BTC.

ChainLink Profile

ChainLink launched on September 16th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official website is smartcontract.com. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ChainLink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, ChainLink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay ChainLink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling ChainLink

ChainLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Token Store, Gate.io, COSS, Binance, EtherDelta and OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy ChainLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainLink must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

