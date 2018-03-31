ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

ECOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised ChannelAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co began coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Cook bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,785.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 158,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,842.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $366,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 87,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,291. The firm has a market cap of $239.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.13. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/channeladvisor-corp-ecom-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About ChannelAdvisor

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.