Chart Industries (GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 268,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,764. The company has a market cap of $1,825.31, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.19 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

