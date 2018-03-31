Charter Communications (CHTR) Debt Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) bonds rose 1.1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2047. The debt is now trading at $97.12 and was trading at $94.96 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Cowen started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $387.50 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.17.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $311.22 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.78 and a 1-year high of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74,227.84, a PE ratio of 117.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total value of $9,848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,741,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westport Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

