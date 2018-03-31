Chemours (CC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Chemours (NYSE:CC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemours earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.2949553479752 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,890.74, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.03. Chemours has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 115.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $688,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,280.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,445,251.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/chemours-cc-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-16.html.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.