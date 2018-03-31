China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Mobile earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.8503691609035 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Nomura cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE CHL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 1,662,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,932. China Mobile has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $187,350.69, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.95%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and voice value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

