China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,873.22, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.14. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company’s main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal.

