Insider Selling: Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) COO Sells 1,252 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $36,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,025.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.20 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.31, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4,285.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

