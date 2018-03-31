HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Chubb by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,678,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,771 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in Chubb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 11,835,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,472,000 after acquiring an additional 697,702 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 887,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,653,000 after purchasing an additional 564,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,206,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,057,000 after purchasing an additional 435,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 892,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

NYSE:CB opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63,473.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

