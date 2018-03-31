Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,546 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 214,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,934,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 285,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $50.36 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $12,284.94, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $555,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $638,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,201 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

