Chyronhego (CHYR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chyronhego earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.709068234178 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CHYR stock remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Friday. Chyronhego has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

About Chyronhego

ChyronHego Corporation is a United States-based company, which is engaged in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization. The Company offers a range of products and services for live television, news, sports, corporate and government video production. It offers products, such as broadcast graphics, including Lyric Family, Axis World Graphics and Mosaic; production and automation, including Live Arena, Live Compositor and Live Assist; channel branding and tickers, including Channel Box PRIME, Channel Box and NewsTicker Family; weather graphics, including Metacast; studio and virtual solutions, including Virtual Football, Virtual Placement and Hybrid Virtual Studios, and sports tracking and analysis, including Sports Technology and Coach Paint.

