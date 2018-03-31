Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 562 Shares of CIGNA Co. (CI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in CIGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CIGNA by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 976 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 212 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.68, for a total value of $43,604.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Hocevar sold 2,759 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $529,286.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,103 shares of company stock worth $17,217,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CIGNA to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CIGNA from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.37.

CI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.74. 2,736,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40,739.92, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. CIGNA Co. has a one year low of $146.49 and a one year high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. CIGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

