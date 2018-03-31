Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cimpress (CMPR) Share Price

Media stories about Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cimpress earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7469216560738 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Aegis downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Get Cimpress alerts:

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $154.70. The stock had a trading volume of 203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $171.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4,751.24, a P/E ratio of -115.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.15.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, insider Katryn Blake sold 37,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $5,392,823.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $125,616.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,818.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $5,754,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cimpress (CMPR) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/cimpress-cmpr-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.