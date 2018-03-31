Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CINF opened at $74.26 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,185.30, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $45,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 79.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/cincinnati-financial-cinf-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy.html.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.