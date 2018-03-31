Cinedigm (CIDM) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cinedigm earned a news impact score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8697721183886 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of CIDM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,555. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.13.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.49 million during the quarter.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to thousands of titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms. The Company also provides digital cinema assets servicing on over 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens.

