Cinemark (CNK) vs. Reading International (RDI) Financial Review

Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) and Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cinemark and Reading International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinemark 8.83% 19.48% 6.01% Reading International 11.08% 8.22% 3.40%

Dividends

Cinemark pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Reading International does not pay a dividend. Cinemark pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cinemark has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cinemark and Reading International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinemark 2 2 7 0 2.45 Reading International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cinemark currently has a consensus price target of $42.21, indicating a potential upside of 12.05%. Reading International has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.14%. Given Reading International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reading International is more favorable than Cinemark.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cinemark and Reading International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinemark $2.99 billion 1.47 $264.18 million $2.26 16.67 Reading International $279.73 million 1.38 $30.99 million $1.30 12.81

Cinemark has higher revenue and earnings than Reading International. Reading International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cinemark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Cinemark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Reading International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cinemark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Reading International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cinemark has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reading International has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cinemark beats Reading International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc. (RDI) is engaged in the development, ownership and operation of multiplex cinemas in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, and the development, ownership and operation of retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. RDI operates through two segments: cinema exhibition and real estate. The cinema exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. RDI’s real estate segment includes real estate development and the rental of retail, commercial and live theater assets. The Company manages its cinema exhibition businesses around the world under various brands, including Reading Cinema, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres and City Cinemas brands in the United States; under the Reading Cinema brand in Australia, and under the Reading Cinema and Rialto brands in New Zealand.

