Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

Cintas stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.58. 575,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,778. The company has a market cap of $18,197.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Cintas has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $1,993,155.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,742,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cintas by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cintas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Cintas by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

