Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Raises Stake in Citigroup (C)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997,928 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 6.8% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.39% of Citigroup worth $736,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. 22,621,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,658,028. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $173,479.45, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

