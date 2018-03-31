Citigroup (C) Shares Bought by Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,988 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.0% of Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173,479.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

