City Holding Co. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,918 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morningstar set a $23.50 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

