City Holding Co. Acquires 201 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 581.3% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,447.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $859.02 and a 52 week high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $700,667.69, a P/E ratio of 318.10, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Vetr cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,346.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,481.38.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

