Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Given Media Impact Score of 0.01

News articles about Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clementia Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.345612108523 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Clementia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/clementia-pharmaceuticals-cmta-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-01-updated.html.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule that binds and activates retinoic acid receptor gamma, and prevents abnormal new bone formation, as well as scar tissue formation in various tissues in animal models.

Receive News & Ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.