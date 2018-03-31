Clinigen Group (CLIN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,160 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,220 ($16.86) to GBX 1,160 ($16.03) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($16.69) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.65) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.92) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,212.17 ($16.75).

Shares of LON:CLIN opened at GBX 892 ($12.32) on Tuesday. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 751.50 ($10.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,187 ($16.40).

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 20.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Clinigen Group had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of £167.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical and services company. The Company’s principal activities include management, sale and distribution of pharmaceutical products, which have associated expiry dates. The Company operates through five segments: Clinigen Clinical Trial Services (CTS), which sources commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs and rescue therapies; Idis Managed Access (MA), which is engaged in the consultancy, development, management and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; Idis Global Access (GA), which offers ethical access to post approval and short-supply medicines; Clinigen Specialty Pharmaceuticals (SP), which manufactures and distributes its own and in-licensed specialist, hospital-only medicines around the world, and Link Healthcare, which distributes pharmaceutical products in South Africa, and the Asia and Pacific region.

