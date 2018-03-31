ClubCoin Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (CLUB)

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, ClubCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. ClubCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $97,362.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClubCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006484 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ClubCoin alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002249 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000811 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ClubCoin Profile

CLUB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 99,010,473 coins. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClubCoin’s official website is clubcoin.co.

ClubCoin Coin Trading

ClubCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy ClubCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClubCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClubCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClubCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClubCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.