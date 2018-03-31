CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. CNX Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. CNX Resources has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $3,452.59, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. TNB Financial acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp., formerly CONSOL Energy Inc, is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

