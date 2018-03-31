Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $91.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.10 million. Cohu posted sales of $81.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $91.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.40 million to $390.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $419.90 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Cohu had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

COHU stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 350,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,673. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $698.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,723.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cohu by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 401,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,218,000 after purchasing an additional 170,181 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cohu by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cohu by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

