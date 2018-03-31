Colonial Coal International Corp (CAD) Insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Buys 60,000 Shares

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 489,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$141,810.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 42,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$7,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$160.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 16,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$2,560.00.

CVE:CAD traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.30. 466,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,794. Colonial Coal International Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal activities include acquisition, exploration and development of coal properties located in Canada. Its portfolio projects include Flatbed Coal Project, Tuya River Project and Huguenot Coal Project. Its Flatbed Coal Project is a metallurgical coal project consisting of approximately eight coal licenses covering a total area of approximately 9,610 hectares.

