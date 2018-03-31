Colossuscoin V2 (CV2) Reaches Market Cap of $763,665.00

Colossuscoin V2 (CURRENCY:CV2) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Colossuscoin V2 has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Colossuscoin V2 has a market capitalization of $763,665.00 and approximately $974.00 worth of Colossuscoin V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Colossuscoin V2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00719568 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000494 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00159687 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030308 BTC.

About Colossuscoin V2

Colossuscoin V2’s total supply is 22,977,351,798 coins and its circulating supply is 2,358,819,009 coins. The official website for Colossuscoin V2 is colossuscoin.org. Colossuscoin V2’s official Twitter account is @ColossuscoinV2. The Reddit community for Colossuscoin V2 is /r/ColossusCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Colossuscoin V2

Colossuscoin V2 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Colossuscoin V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colossuscoin V2 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Colossuscoin V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

