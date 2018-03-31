ColossusCoinXT (CRYPTO:COLX) One Day Volume Tops $91,527.00

ColossusCoinXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, ColossusCoinXT has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One ColossusCoinXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets and Trade Satoshi. ColossusCoinXT has a total market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $91,527.00 worth of ColossusCoinXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ColossusCoinXT

ColossusCoinXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusCoinXT’s total supply is 10,784,272,304 coins and its circulating supply is 10,724,738,924 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusCoinXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusCoinXT’s official website is colossuscoinxt.org. ColossusCoinXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. “

Buying and Selling ColossusCoinXT

ColossusCoinXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy ColossusCoinXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusCoinXT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusCoinXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

