Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report sales of $209.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $210.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $183.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $209.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $835.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $866.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $856.70 million to $875.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $208.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 216,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $825.32, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $62,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,593 shares in the company, valued at $597,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 264,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company’s products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.

