Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 100.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158,702.80, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other Comcast news, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $25,246,065.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,750,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities cut Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.60 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

