Comerica Inc (CMA) Receives $94.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.50 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Instinet upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Michael T. Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curtis C. Farmer sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $1,813,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,105. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $16,577.95, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

