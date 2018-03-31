Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,386.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $174,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,536 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

