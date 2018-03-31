Jefferies Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Commercial Metals (CMC)

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.36 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,671. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2,386.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other Commercial Metals news, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $340,569.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $174,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4,203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 575,835 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

