Commerzbank Analysts Give Vossloh (VOS) a €38.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOS. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($65.43) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.67 ($57.61).

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €40.70 ($50.25) on Wednesday. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a twelve month high of €63.99 ($79.00).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

