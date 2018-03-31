Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $39.26 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6,042.01, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $451,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

