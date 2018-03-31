Analyzing Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Archrock Partners (APLP)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Archrock Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $29.24 billion 1.81 $2.80 billion $1.32 18.55 Archrock Partners $557.50 million 1.57 -$420,000.00 $0.27 45.26

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock Partners. Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Archrock Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 128.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock Partners pays out 422.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Archrock Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 9.57% 12.52% 5.41% Archrock Partners -0.08% 3.74% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enterprise Products Partners and Archrock Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 0 16 0 3.00 Archrock Partners 0 5 1 0 2.17

Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus price target of $30.96, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Archrock Partners has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Archrock Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archrock Partners is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Archrock Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Archrock Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock Partners has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Archrock Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The Company’s midstream energy operations include natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage, and import and export terminals, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals, and related services, and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers. It serves companies engaged in various aspects of the oil and natural gas industry, including oil and natural gas producers, processors, gatherers, transporters, and storage providers. The company markets its services through sales and field service personnel. Archrock General Partner, L.P. operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Exterran Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Archrock Partners, L.P. in November 2015. Archrock Partners, L.P. was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.