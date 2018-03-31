Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boot Barn to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boot Barn and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn $629.82 million $14.19 million 32.24 Boot Barn Competitors $8.91 billion $395.30 million 53.08

Boot Barn’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boot Barn. Boot Barn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boot Barn and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn 0 2 6 0 2.75 Boot Barn Competitors 2118 11453 15232 594 2.49

Boot Barn presently has a consensus target price of $17.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Boot Barn’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boot Barn has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Boot Barn and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn 3.67% 9.55% 3.11% Boot Barn Competitors -0.56% -207.80% 3.83%

Risk and Volatility

Boot Barn has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boot Barn’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Boot Barn shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boot Barn competitors beat Boot Barn on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of January 31, 2018, it operated approximately 226 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

