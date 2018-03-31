Head-To-Head Contrast: Ixia (XXIA) & Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD)

Ixia (NASDAQ: XXIA) and Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) are both technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Brocade Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ixia does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ixia and Brocade Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ixia -29.28% -28.71% -19.71% Brocade Communications Systems -3.56% -3.07% -1.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Ixia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Brocade Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Ixia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Brocade Communications Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ixia and Brocade Communications Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ixia 0 0 0 0 N/A Brocade Communications Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00

Brocade Communications Systems has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Brocade Communications Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brocade Communications Systems is more favorable than Ixia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ixia and Brocade Communications Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ixia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brocade Communications Systems $2.35 billion 2.25 $213.81 million N/A N/A

Brocade Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ixia.

Summary

Brocade Communications Systems beats Ixia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ixia

Ixia is a provider of physical and virtual network application performance and security resilience solutions. The Company’s product solutions consist of its hardware platforms, software applications and services, including warranty and maintenance offerings. The Company helps its customers to validate the performance and security resilience of their applications and networks. The Company offers network test hardware platforms with interchangeable interfaces, using a common set of applications and Application Programing Interfaces (APIs). The Company provides its solutions to network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), service providers, and enterprise and government organizations. The Company’s product solutions consist of its hardware platforms, such as chassis, interface cards and appliances, software application tools, and services, including its warranty and maintenance offerings and professional services.

About Brocade Communications Systems

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services. The SAN Products segment includes infrastructure products and solutions that help customers develop and deploy storage and server consolidation, disaster recovery and data security. The IP Networking Products segment includes Layer 2 and Layer 3 Ethernet switches, and routers to connect users over private and public networks. The Global Services segment includes break or fix maintenance, installation, consulting, network management and software maintenance, and post-contract customer support. Its products enable customers to deploy architectures and technologies, including virtualization and cloud computing.

