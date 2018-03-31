Comparing CURO Group (CURO) & The Competition

CURO Group (NYSE: CURO) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CURO Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group N/A N/A N/A CURO Group Competitors -4.79% -13.92% -4.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $963.63 million $49.15 million 9.35 CURO Group Competitors $5.93 billion $814.50 million 16.18

CURO Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CURO Group. CURO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CURO Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 CURO Group Competitors 117 515 650 17 2.44

CURO Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.51%. Given CURO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

CURO Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

