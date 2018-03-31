Comparing Destiny Media Tech (OTCMKTS:DSNY) & Its Peers

Destiny Media Tech (OTCMKTS: DSNY) is one of 418 public companies in the “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Destiny Media Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of shares of all “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Destiny Media Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destiny Media Tech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Tech $3.44 million $280,000.00 20.41 Destiny Media Tech Competitors $2.48 billion $268.29 million 9.30

Destiny Media Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Tech. Destiny Media Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Destiny Media Tech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Destiny Media Tech Competitors 2406 11253 23076 872 2.60

As a group, “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies have a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Destiny Media Tech’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Destiny Media Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Tech 11.88% 23.29% 19.42% Destiny Media Tech Competitors -27.71% -46.47% -3.58%

Risk and Volatility

Destiny Media Tech has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Tech’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Destiny Media Tech beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Destiny Media Tech Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media content over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

