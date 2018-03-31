HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

HRG Group (NYSE: HRG) is one of 25 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HRG Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

HRG Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRG Group’s peers have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HRG Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HRG Group $5.01 billion $106.00 million N/A HRG Group Competitors $790.38 million $37.39 million 5.70

HRG Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares HRG Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRG Group 8.94% -6.02% -0.37% HRG Group Competitors -0.27% -139.09% 17.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HRG Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HRG Group Competitors 43 270 450 11 2.55

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 17.97%. Given HRG Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HRG Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of HRG Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HRG Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HRG Group beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

HRG Group Company Profile

HRG Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products and Insurance. The Consumer Products segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (Spectrum Brands). The Insurance segment includes its subsidiary, Front Street Re (Delaware) Ltd. (Front Street). Through Spectrum Brands, the Company is a diversified global branded consumer products company. The Company offers seven product categories: consumer batteries, small appliances, global pet supplies, home and garden control products, personal care products, hardware and home improvement products and global auto care. Through Front Street, the Company is engaged in the business of providing long-term reinsurance, including reinsurance to the specialty insurance sector of fixed, deferred and payout annuities.

