Reviewing Deluxe (DLX) & Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll (NYSE: KNL) and Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Knoll and Deluxe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knoll $1.13 billion 0.88 $80.16 million $1.38 14.63 Deluxe $1.97 billion 1.80 $230.15 million $5.27 14.04

Deluxe has higher revenue and earnings than Knoll. Deluxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knoll, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Knoll and Deluxe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knoll 0 0 1 1 3.50 Deluxe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Knoll currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Knoll’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Knoll is more favorable than Deluxe.

Dividends

Knoll pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Deluxe pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Knoll pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deluxe pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Knoll and Deluxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knoll 7.08% 19.97% 7.69% Deluxe 11.71% 26.80% 11.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Knoll shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Deluxe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Knoll shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Deluxe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Knoll has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deluxe has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deluxe beats Knoll on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings. It offers systems furniture, including integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead cabinets. The company also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, stand-alone, and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, and lighting and storage products; lounge seating; side, café, and dining chairs; barstools; and training, conference, dining, and occasional tables. In addition, it offers handcrafted rugs, fabrics, upholstery, and related architectural products. The company serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, and independent dealers and retailers, as well as online. Knoll, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products. The forms offered by the Company include deposit tickets and check registers. Its accessories and other products include checkbook covers and stamps. The Small Business Services segment is a provider of printed forms to small businesses. The Financial Services segment provides products and services to financial institution clients and offers a suite of financial technology (FinTech) solutions. The Direct Checks segment is a direct-to-consumer check supplier. It also offers fraud protection and security services, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks (e-checks).

