Comparing Main Street Capital (MAIN) & Its Rivals

Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) is one of 150 public companies in the “FINANCE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Main Street Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Main Street Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $205.74 million $170.62 million 15.44 Main Street Capital Competitors $3.15 billion $301.61 million 15.07

Main Street Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Main Street Capital. Main Street Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Main Street Capital pays out 95.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FINANCE” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 60.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 82.93% 10.34% 6.17% Main Street Capital Competitors -25.99% -10.54% -8.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “FINANCE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “FINANCE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Main Street Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 1 3 2 0 2.17 Main Street Capital Competitors 764 3441 4454 210 2.46

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. As a group, “FINANCE” companies have a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Main Street Capital peers beat Main Street Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company. It is primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. It invests primarily in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants and other securities of LMM companies and in secured debt investments of Middle Market companies. Its investment portfolio includes its investments in LMM portfolio companies, investments in Middle Market portfolio companies and Other Portfolio investments, among others. MSC Adviser I, LLC is the External Investment Manager.

