Comparing Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) & Its Rivals

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE: NNA) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Navios Maritime Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million -$78.89 million -7.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition Competitors $311.95 million -$36.87 million -6.40

Navios Maritime Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition. Navios Maritime Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 409.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition -34.67% -3.81% -1.18% Navios Maritime Acquisition Competitors -19.92% 2.23% -0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 2 1 0 2.33 Navios Maritime Acquisition Competitors 330 868 1000 10 2.31

Navios Maritime Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 93.45%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 45.22%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition competitors beat Navios Maritime Acquisition on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The Company’s fleet includes approximately 38 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately four million deadweight tons (dwt). The fleet includes approximately eight very large crude carrier (VLCC) tankers, which transport crude oil, and over eight Long Range 1 (LR1) product tankers; approximately 18 Medium Range 2 (MR2) product tankers, and over four chemical tankers, which transport refined petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. Its vessels include Nave Constellation, Nave Universe, Nave Polaris, Nave Cosmos, Nave Velocity, Nave Sextans, Nave Pyxis, Nave Luminosity, Nave Jupiter and Nave Pulsar.

