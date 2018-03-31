Comparing Nissan Chemical Industries (NNCHY) and The Competition

Nissan Chemical Industries (OTCMKTS: NNCHY) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “CHEMICALS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nissan Chemical Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nissan Chemical Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical Industries $1.67 billion $214.13 million 27.86 Nissan Chemical Industries Competitors $5.74 billion $430.82 million 17.95

Nissan Chemical Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical Industries. Nissan Chemical Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nissan Chemical Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Nissan Chemical Industries Competitors 440 2153 3180 104 2.50

As a group, “CHEMICALS” companies have a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Nissan Chemical Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nissan Chemical Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical Industries 14.21% 16.09% 11.86% Nissan Chemical Industries Competitors 7.66% 90.12% 4.80%

Dividends

Nissan Chemical Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Nissan Chemical Industries pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CHEMICALS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 32.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Nissan Chemical Industries has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical Industries’ peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nissan Chemical Industries peers beat Nissan Chemical Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nissan Chemical Industries Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; PHOSMEL, a non-halogen flame retardants, phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; and HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate. The company offers performance materials comprising display, battery, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides; insecticides; fungicide; and active ingredients for veterinary pharmaceuticals; GREATAM and PULSOR for sheath blight disease in rice fields; IKARUGA and BESGREEN for patch disease in lawns; and INPOOL for broadleaf weeds in grass lawns. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, an anti-cholesterol agent; LANDEL, an anti-hypertension agent; and FINTE that block calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising HYPERTECH, a nucleating agent for electroless plating; ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; NANOFIBERGEL and prevelex, a life science material; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Dainippon Jinzo Hiryo and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. in 1937. Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

