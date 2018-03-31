Comparing Pengrowth Energy (PGH) & Energen (EGN)

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE: PGH) and Energen (NYSE:EGN) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energen has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pengrowth Energy and Energen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 3 3 0 0 1.50 Energen 1 7 14 0 2.59

Energen has a consensus price target of $68.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Energen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energen is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Energen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Energen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Energen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $519.16 million 0.68 -$527.48 million ($1.05) -0.61 Energen $961.04 million 6.37 $306.82 million $0.75 83.81

Energen has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy. Pengrowth Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Energen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -130.16% -68.32% -27.07% Energen 30.12% 2.27% 1.53%

Summary

Energen beats Pengrowth Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta. Its Greater Olds/Garrington area is located approximately 100 kilometers north of Calgary, Alberta. It has varied Working Interests within the Swan Hills area in all of the properties throughout this regional Beaverhill Lake resource base. These are both operated and non-operated, unit and non-unit properties in Judy Creek, Carson Creek, House Mountain, Deer Mountain, Swan Hills, South Swan Hills and Freeman. The properties are located approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Edmonton, Alberta. Its Groundbirch property is located approximately 40 kilometers south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing its oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production and proved reserves through active development and/or exploratory programs in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas represented approximately 60%, 20% and 20% of its reserves. As of December 31, 2016, its development activities added approximately 327 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) of reserves from the drilling of 623 gross development, exploratory and service wells and 73 well recompletions and pay-adds.

