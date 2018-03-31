Comparing Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Its Competitors

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Penn National Gaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Penn National Gaming and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 0 2 7 0 2.78 Penn National Gaming Competitors 569 2478 4145 114 2.52

Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $30.89, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Penn National Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penn National Gaming and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion $473.46 million 2.92 Penn National Gaming Competitors $2.91 billion $263.57 million 75.11

Penn National Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Penn National Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming 15.97% -27.80% 1.17% Penn National Gaming Competitors -0.28% 36.39% 2.95%

Volatility & Risk

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn National Gaming’s peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo. The South/West segment consists of various properties, such as Zia Park Casino, Hollywood Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Boomtown Biloxi, M Resort and Tropicana Las Vegas. The Midwest segment consists of various properties, Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet, Argosy Casino Alton, Argosy Casino Riverside and Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg. The Other category consists of the Company’s standalone racing operations, including Rosecroft Raceway and Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club.

