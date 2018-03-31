Head to Head Analysis: Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) and Polar Power (POLA)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 17.33% 11.25% 3.63% Polar Power -5.39% -3.26% -3.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and Polar Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $9.08 billion 2.79 $1.57 billion $2.93 17.15 Polar Power $14.42 million 3.51 -$780,000.00 ($0.08) -62.39

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power. Polar Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Service Enterprise Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Polar Power does not pay a dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Service Enterprise Group and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 6 10 0 2.63 Polar Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus target price of $51.12, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Polar Power has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats Polar Power on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other. PSEG is engaged in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas in certain areas of New Jersey. PSE&G is also the provider of last resort for gas and electric commodity service for end users in its service territory. Power is a multi-regional energy supply company that integrates the operations of its merchant nuclear and fossil generating assets with its power marketing businesses through energy sales in energy markets and fuel supply functions primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States through its principal subsidiaries. In addition, Power owns and operates solar generation in various states.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications). Its product offerings include DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems and DC solar hybrid power systems. The Company’s technologies include Permanent Magnet Homopolar Hybrid (PMHH) Technology and Supra Controller Technology. Its power and control system architecture is controlled by its digital control system, Supra Controller, which contains software configured to meet specific application needs.

